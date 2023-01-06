CAPITOL-LAWSUIT

A sign just outside the Rotunda memorializes U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, when he was fatally injured while physically engaging with the mob. Members of Congress will pay tribute to the officer on Wednesday morning before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery. 

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

The girlfriend of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being assaulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against former president Donald Trump and two men who pleaded guilty to the assault.

Sandra Garza, on behalf of Sicknick's estate, said in the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington that Trump and the two men - Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios - used "a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric that led to the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol."