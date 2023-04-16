THOMAS-DISCLOSURES

Thomas’s disclosure history is in the spotlight after ProPublica revealed that a Texas billionaire took him on lavish vacations and also bought from Thomas and his relatives a Georgia home where his mother lives, a transaction that was not disclosed on the forms. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton.

 Jonathan Newton

Over the last two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported on required financial disclosure forms that his family received rental income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership.

But that company -- a Nebraska real estate firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives -- has not existed since 2006.