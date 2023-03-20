The former head nurse of a New Boston assisted living facility wants her nursing license restored, following her exoneration in a patient-abuse trial earlier this month, her lawyer said.
A Hillsborough County jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before finding Nancy Waller, 67, innocent of two felony and two misdemeanor charges. Authorities had accused Waller of breaking the fingers of a patient at the Rose Meadow assisted care facility who had refused to release his call bell.
Authorities also charged Waller with preventing the patient from being examined by outside medical staff.
“She’d like to go on with the next phase of her life with her license intact,” said Nashua lawyer Tim Goulden, who represented Waller in the trial earlier this month in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
That’s not guaranteed. Waller has a hearing next month before the state Bureau of Elderly & Adult Services. And Goulden has yet to make contact with the New Hampshire Board of Nursing, which controls licensing of nurses in the state.
Waller agreed to a voluntary suspension of her nursing license after she was charged with the abuse.
In April 2021, state authorities brought the charges against Waller. She was accused of breaking the fingers of Steven Hall, a former Manchester man who ended up in Rose Meadow after his brain was damaged from oxygen depletion following a drug overdose.
The incident with the call bell took place Dec. 23, 2020.
The trial featured testimony from medical experts on both sides and from employees of Rose Meadow. Waller also testified.
A nurse working with Hall alongside Waller testified that her co-worker did not injure the patient.
Another Rose Meadow worker acknowledged telling police that Waller was old, tired and it was her time to go, Goulden said. Other testimony revealed that Hall had fallen from the bed hours after the call bell incident but workers on duty at the time did not properly log it.
“Nancy just happened to be the scapegoat at the facility she worked in,” said her daughter-in-law, Christina Waller, in an email. “I think all health care professionals should be aware that this could happen to anyone.”
In an email, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the office is disappointed in the outcome. Spokesman Michael Garrity said Waller’s license status is now up to the Board of Nursing.
Any hearing before the Bureau of Elderly & Adult Services would be a confidential civil matter. The Bureau’s Adult Protective Services investigates allegations of abuse by paid caregivers, volunteers and others who work with vulnerable adults. The Bureau maintains a registry of people found responsible for such abuse, according to spokesman Jake Leon.
Waller’s daughter-in-law said Waller was vilified in media and social media following the news of her arrest. She wants her license back simply out of principle.
“She had an unblemished work history prior to these allegations, that is the note she would like to end her career on,” Christina Waller said.