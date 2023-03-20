Nancy Waller trial
Nancy Waller speaks with her husband, Elliot Waller, during a break in her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on March 2, 2023.

The former head nurse of a New Boston assisted living facility wants her nursing license restored, following her exoneration in a patient-abuse trial earlier this month, her lawyer said.

A Hillsborough County jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before finding Nancy Waller, 67, innocent of two felony and two misdemeanor charges. Authorities had accused Waller of breaking the fingers of a patient at the Rose Meadow assisted care facility who had refused to release his call bell.