In early August, nine members of the New Hampshire Board of Medicine held a trial-like hearing to determine whether a physician, Vishal Verma, should keep his New Hampshire license after complaints about his prescription-dispensing practices in Maryland.
Verma had a lawyer, who introduced 13 documents into evidence. Both Verma and his lawyer addressed the board. Five board members, including several physicians, questioned Verma during the hour-long hearing, which was conducted on a public Zoom call.
A month later, the board issued a six-page decision reporting the hearing’s highlights and its decision to not discipline Verma.
The rules will be different on Tuesday, when the 14-member New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council meets to take up its monthly business, which includes the decertification of police officers for issues ranging from criminal accusations to failures of physical fitness tests.
Few documents related to the cases are made available to the public. And any decision about the errant officers is noted in meeting minutes in the tersest of language.
Two boards that determine the suitability of professionals to pursue vocations with major public safety implications.
Two vastly different approaches to public transparency and accountability.
Fifty-four state licensing boards, including the Board of Medicine, fall under the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification. The boards oversee professions ranging from nursing to home inspections.
All of them hold their disciplinary hearings in public, according to Lindsey Courtney, the executive director of the agency.
Documents — which include a description of complaints against a licensee, the licensee response and any other material — are available to the public.
“I’m an attorney, and I view it as consistent with what the courts do,” Courtney said.
The Office of Professional Licensure was formed in 2016 to consolidate licensing boards into one office. But a handful of professions do not fall under the office, including plumbers, emergency medical technicians, judges, lawyers and police.
The chairman of the Police Standards and Training Council, Sunapee Police Chief David Cahill, said his board follows procedures spelled out in the state Right-to-Know Law when it closes hearings about certification issues involving individual officers.
State law allows closed-door hearings in several circumstances: discipline or termination of public employees, employment decisions, harm to one’s reputation, negotiation of litigation, emergency response plans, financial information and legal advice.
Although the council hears evidence and discusses the case in private, the final decision is public, Cahill stressed.
For example, in August, the council exited a closed-door hearing and temporarily suspended the certification of Springfield Police Chief Timothy Julian pending the resolution of unspecified criminal charges, according to meeting minutes. (See related story.)
“Transparency does not mean you have a seat at the table for every Tom, Dick and Harry,” he said. “Transparency doesn’t mean I get to sit and listen to the details.”
He also said the board has a lot of “brain power:” Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, two judges, two police chiefs, the state corrections commissioner. They do not take their jobs lightly, he said.
One case the PSTC is wrestling with involves Aaron Brown, a Manchester police officer fired in 2018 after investigators found texts with racist language on his department-issued cell phone. He has been scheduled to appear before the PSTC since August, but his appearance has been postponed several times.
A show-cause hearing for his decertification was scheduled for this coming Tuesday, but on Thursday his lawyer notified PSTC that Brown has accepted a temporary suspension of his certification, but reserves the right to have it reinstated.
Brown’s lawyer, John Krupski of Concord, did not return an email from the Union Leader.
Gregory V. Sullivan, a lawyer who represents the Union Leader and has prevailed in several Right to Know cases, is bothered that the council decides decertification issues in private. Often, the council cites a statutory provision that allows it to protect the reputation of accused officers.
“When you’re talking about public safety concerns, if a reputation is going to be damaged, so be it. The public has a right to know,” he said.
Although they don’t fall under the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, disciplinary hearings for lawyers and judges are open to the public, noted Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU-New Hampshire, in an email. Likewise, decertification hearings for police should be public so people can have confidence in council actions, he said.
“Whenever you have a secret system concerning police officer discipline, it undermines public faith and confidence in law enforcement,” Bissonnette said.
Another difference includes access to licensing and certification information about individuals. The Office of Professional Licensure maintains an online database of all licensees, which includes information about any action taken against them.
The PSTC, which also certifies probation officers and corrections officers, does not provide access to that information on its website.
In an email, Attorney General MacDonald’s office noted that laws establishing licensing bodies for physicians and nurses require hearings to be open, but the law for the police council contains no such requirement.
“I would support a legislative change which aligns the Police Standards and Training Council’s certification hearings with the statutes that allow other professional licensure boards to conduct public hearings. It is the right thing to do,” MacDonald wrote.
On Thursday, the PSTC supplied the Union Leader with two documents related to the Brown hearing after the newspaper filed a Right to Know request in early September.
The documents say Brown was fired in 2018 for making racist remarks while on duty via a department-issued cell phone and for destroying property during warrant-authorized searches of Manchester apartments.
Cahill did not discuss the Brown case specifically, but he said there are practical reasons for keeping decertification hearings closed.
A majority of council certification hearings involve alleged crimes, and pretrial disclosure of information during a council hearing could damage a defendant’s right to a fair trial. Other information is personal. For example, a suicide attempt could result in a certification issue, Cahill said.
But he acknowledged that publicity of bad behavior can serve as a deterrent to other bad behavior. He called it the scarecrow theory.
“I wouldn’t be up in arms if there were public hearings,” Cahill said, “because there would be a deterrent.”