The defense and prosecution gave the jury their closing arguments on Tuesday morning in the trial of a West Springfield, Mass., man who stands accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire crash in 2019.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Closing Arguments

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, left, of West Springfield, Mass., looks back at the gallery before closing remarks started at his trial at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., on Aug. 9, 2022. He is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. He had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs, but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges last week, stating the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support them.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Closing Arguments

Defense attorney Jay Duguay gestures while giving his closing argument in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ,of West Springfield, Mass., at Coos County Superior Court on Aug. 9, 2022. Zhukovskyy is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Closing Arguments

Prosecutor Scott Chase gives the closing argument in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., on Aug. 9, 2022. Zhukovskyy is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Closing Arguments

Judge Peter Bornstein speaks before closing arguments in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ,of West Springfield, Mass., at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H. on Aug. 9, 2022. Zhukovskyy is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy Closing Arguments

Judge Peter Bornstein speaks before closing arguments in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ,of West Springfield, Mass., at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H. on Aug. 9, 2022. Zhukovskyy is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H.
Randolph crash leads to call to crack down on impaired truckers

Downed motorcycles and debris were scattered along Route 2 in Randolph in June 2019 after the crash that claimed the lives of seven riders.