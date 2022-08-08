LANCASTER — Following testimony Monday from an accident-reconstruction expert, the defense for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy rested its case on the 10th day of his trial. Closing arguments are Tuesday.
Zhukovskyy was allegedly reckless and negligent when he struck and killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph on June 21, 2019.
On Monday, the defense reiterated its belief that Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., of Lee, who was the president of the Jarheads and the lead rider, caused the crash.
William Howerton, a principal with Scientific Boston, said his company is in the “failure analysis” and accident-reconstruction business.
“We look at things that collapse, explode, whatever,” he said, later adding that during his 36-year career he had worked with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat division, which makes submarines, and also consulted with General Dynamics units that make fighter jets, cruise missiles and tanks.
At Scientific Boston, Howerton said he worked extensively with auto manufacturers, from ATVs to tractor trailers.
He said that in the seconds before the crash between Zhukovskyy and Mazza, the former had been going “straight down the road,” when he made a sudden, left turn into the eastbound lane after his truck was hit by Mazza.
He observed that the heavy, steel rim of Zhukovskyy’s left-front tire was damaged by the impact as was the truck’s steering system. “You just don’t deform a steel rim like that,” Howerton said, unless there was a lot of striking force involved.
And as to Zhukovskyy’s “sudden” left turn, “trucks can’t do that by steering alone,” he said.
Earlier, Howerton told jurors that he found a 16-foot long “braking mark” in the roadway that indicated Zhukovskyy had tried to stop before the collision, which occurred on top of the double-yellow lines.
The front wheel of the pickup truck “was just a little bit off center on the double yellow line,” he said, adding that Mazza’s motorcycle had been drifting into the westbound lane.
Defense attorney Jay Duguay asked whether the motorcycle had been fully in its own lane at the point of impact and Howerton replied, “No.”
When Duguay inquired if the crash would have happened even if Zhukovskyy’s truck “had been in the middle of the westbound lane,” Howerton said, “Yes, the motorcycle was headed in that direction.”
Zhukovskyy, 27, on just the third day on the job for a vehicle-delivery company based in his hometown of West Springfield, Mass., had dropped off an SUV at the Berlin City Toyota dealership in Gorham.
Headed westbound on Route 2, Zhukovskyy, who was operating a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and towing an empty, flat-bed car trailer, encountered an eastbound group of members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. The Jarheads were headed to the American Legion Post in Gorham.
According to the state’s initial position, Zhukovskyy, whose family came to the U.S. from Ukraine when he was 10, swerved into the Jarheads because he was not only reckless and negligent, but also because he was impaired by drugs.
On Aug. 3, Bornstein ruled that the State had failed to prove that Zhukovskyy was impaired and dismissed eight impairment-related charges against him, and on Aug. 5, two state troopers who were involved in the investigation, testified that, in retrospect, the crash was “a head-on collision,” that was “unavoidable.”
Through his co-counsels — public defenders Steve Mirkin and Duguay — and also in recorded interviews with investigators, Zhukovskyy said that while he did drugs on June 21, 2019, he did so more than 10 hours before the crash and he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
He conceded to being distracted, however, and took responsibility for the crash, because he took his eyes off the road when he reached for a can of soda in a cup carrier on the passenger side of his truck.
But his attorneys note that Zhukovskyy wasn’t sure of exactly what happened, even though a post-crash report prepared by the N.H. State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit blamed him for crossing into their lane.
That report was discredited, and a third party that reviewed the state’s investigation concluded Mazza drifted toward the westbound lane and made contact with the left-front tire of Zhukovskyy’s truck directly over the double-yellow lines on Route 2.