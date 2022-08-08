William Howerton

William Howerton, an expert witness for the Defense in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, uses a model of a motorcycle in Coos County Superior Court on Monday to explain details of the collision between the motorcycle operated by Albert “Woody” Mazza and Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck. 

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — Following testimony Monday from an accident-reconstruction expert, the defense for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy rested its case on the 10th day of his trial. Closing arguments are Tuesday.

Zhukovskyy was allegedly reckless and negligent when he struck and killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph on June 21, 2019.