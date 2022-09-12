Lawyers for Catholic Medical Center were in a Manchester courtroom Monday, arguing pretrial issues in a medical malpractice case the week after a newspaper report on care at the hospital.
The suit involves Manchester-area resident Rosemarie Auger, who died in August 2018 at age 79. She died a week after surgeons introduced a stent in the artery that delivered blood to her pelvis, lower torso and legs.
According to the lawsuit filed by Auger’s daughter in Hillsborough County Superior Court, she suffered massive bleeding following the surgery.
The lawsuit names CMC and two surgeons: Dr. Toufic Imam and Dr. Patricia Furey. Both are vascular surgeons currently listed on the CMC website. Furey was employed by the hospital’s New England Heart Institute at the time of Auger’s surgery.
In court filings, CMC denies that Auger’s care was substandard. It described her care as entirely reasonable and appropriate.
Last week, the Boston Globe’s investigative team produced a lengthy two-part report about an unusually high number of medical malpractice lawsuits brought against now-retired CMC heart surgeon Yvon Baribeau.
Baribeau was a marquee surgeon for the New England Heart Institute. CMC has said the Globe articles were one-sided and has disputed the allegations they raised.
The Auger malpractice case, filed in 2020, is still in its early stages.
At issue on Monday was whether CMC has provided Auger’s estate all medical records demanded by its lawyers.
Specifically, they want to know the identities of all CMC employees who accessed Auger’s electronic medical records from the day of the surgery to the present, and what if any additions or changes they made to the records.
For example, one record shows that Baribeau looked at the case; the audit trail does not.
“Frankly, I’ve never seen an audit trail this disjointed before,” said Manchester lawyer Heather Menezes, who represents the Auger estate. “CMC, a large institution, I think they’d be following federal law.
But lawyers for CMC said the hospital has several systems for electronic medical records. Some work together, some don’t, said Concord lawyer Beth Catenza, who is representing CMC. They continued to supply information to the Auger estate.
Monday’s hearing involved two information technology workers who were expected to testify about the various systems and how the information is organized.
The Auger estate’s lawyers also are demanding additional information about a kickback scheme involving CMC and a Laconia physician.
Earlier this year, CMC paid $3.8 million to resolve a whistleblower complaint regarding the kickbacks. CMC allegedly provided coverage to the physician when she was on vacation or unable to work, and she referred patients to the hospital.
The Union Leader first reported about the scheme in February. The hospital has denied any wrongdoing.
Auger’s lawyers want to know the names of any CMC employees and doctors who provided coverage to the Laconia doctor, Mary-Claire Paicopolis.
CMC claims the information request is irrelevant and overbroad.
Auger’s obituary describes her as the mother of six daughters who was active in church ministry, especially helping divorced and separated couples and advocating for victims of domestic abuse.
In August 2018, she suffered from severe vascular disease and leg pain, and pre-surgery imagery found that the artery leading from her heart to her lower torso and extremities was almost completely blocked, the lawsuit reads.
Imam and Furey decided to balloon the artery and place a stent in the problem area. But after the surgery, Auger suffered from internal bleeding.
Doctors brought her back for more stenting and examination, and she received “numerous blood products,” according to the suit.
She was stabilized, but the blood loss resulted in injury to her kidneys and brain, and she died a week after surgery.