The former Catholic Medical Center cardiologist who blew the whistle on his employer will receive $570,000 for disclosing a kickback scheme connected to the hospital, according to the settlement agreement that ends the case.
The payment represents 15% of the $3.8 million that Catholic Medical Center agreed to pay to resolve the claims brought by the hospital's former medical department chairman, Dr. Joseph Goldberg.
Meanwhile, Goldberg started a volunteer position with state government last week when he took a seat on the New Hampshire Board of Medicine. On Jan. 26, the Executive Council approved Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination of Goldberg for an unpaid, four-year term on the board.
Goldberg's resume shows that the Cornell- and Yale-educated physician was the chairman of the CMC department of medicine, vice president of the medical staff and physician leader of the hospital transfer center before his departure at the end of 2016.
"He's an ethical man," said his lawyer, Chuck Douglas of Concord. "People who do this, they have to have a strong moral compass. They also have to have guts and patience."
CMC spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said the hospital cannot speak about personnel matters or the performance of its employees.
The $3.8 million settlement addresses only one allegation -- a kickback arrangement with a Laconia physician -- contained in a 21-page suit that Goldberg filed in 2018. Other allegations dealt with substandard surgical care on the part of a now-retired CMC physician, arrangements with Boston Scientific to install its devices in patients, and the hospital keeping patients alive longer than necessary to manipulate surgical data.
CMC has not admitted to kickbacks and has said the hospital settled the case to avoid lengthy and costly litigation. But it said the other claims have no merit and they were dismissed by both the government and Goldberg.
"Those were all investigated by the government. CMC cooperated fully, and they were all dismissed per the Settlement Agreement," Collins-Cline said.
The settlement agreement says little about the other claims; only that the government can bring them again if it chooses to do so.
"There's no admission either way (about the other claims)," Douglas said. "They're not admitting they did anything wrong, and we're not admitting they were exonerated."
Douglas said the investigation, which involved the FBI and the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, involved interviews with 30 current and former CMC employees.
The settlement agreement also says that Medicare, the Veterans Administration, Tricare and state payers are denying claims associated with the kickback scheme, which went on for 10 years. The settlement agreement gives no indication of what that could end up being. Also, CMC must pay $145,000 to cover fees for Goldberg's attorney and other costs.
The other claims in the lawsuit deal with medical practices from 2012 to 2018, especially surgeries by retired CMC surgeon Dr. Yvon Baribeau. It gives synopses of 13 cases, including one where a loss of blood required 100 units and put a crimp on the blood supply throughout New England.
Other allegations include physicians not available for post-operative care, an unnecessary delay in emergency surgery, and rushing through a case late in the afternoon. Baribeau's medical license expired in June 2020, according to the state's online license lookup portal.
The suit also claimed that the hospital kept post-surgery patients alive longer than necessary and then transferred them to hospice care in order to avoid high surgery mortality numbers.
Goldberg was one of the high-ranking cardiologists at the hospital during that time, and it's unclear why he left.
Douglas said there was an "agreed parting of the ways," and administrators and Goldberg agreed on a statement: that he had left after 15 years of highly competent service to pursue other professional opportunities.
Goldberg did not work for the next three months until taking a temporary position at a hospital in Illinois. Goldberg, who lives in Manchester, now has a private practice in Salem and Methuen, Mass., and leads a Steward Medical Group program in the Methuen area.