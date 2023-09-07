LIFE-WASH-PRAYING-COACH-1-SE

Bremerton coach Joe Kennedy, center, in blue, covers his eyes as he kneels and prays, surrounded by Centralia players, at Bremerton Memorial Stadium after the game on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015.

 Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times/TNS

Joseph Kennedy, the Washington state high school football coach who lost and then regained his job after the Supreme Court ruled that he could pray on the field, resigned from his position Wednesday. Kennedy's resignation came four days after he returned to the field for his first game since 2015.

In a statement posted on his website, the 54-year-old Kennedy cited "multiple reasons for his resignation including taking care of an ailing family member out of state."