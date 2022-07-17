Former president Donald Trump did “nothing” to stop the riot at the Capitol as it was unfolding on Jan. 6, 2021, and new witnesses will fill in the gaps in Trump’s activities that day when the House select committee investigating the attack holds its next hearing, members of the bipartisan panel said Sunday.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who is scheduled to lead the prime-time hearing on Thursday, said the session “is going to open people’s eyes in a big way” as they examine Trump’s actions in detail over the hours the Capitol was overrun by a mob seeking to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win.
“We have filled in the blanks,” Kinzinger said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday. Trump “didn’t do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame.”
Kinzinger, one of two GOP members of the bipartisan panel who has come under regular attacks from Trump for his role on the committee, implored his fellow Republicans to watch the next hearing with an open mind and ask themselves: “Is this the kind of strong leader you really think you deserve?”
Late Friday, the committee took the unusual step of subpoenaing the Secret Service after reports the agency erased text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, after the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General had requested them. Committee members said they expect to receive the text messages by Tuesday.
“An agency that was such a key part of a critical event in our history, one would assume they had done everything possible to preserve those records,” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “As far as digital records and text messages, not being an I.T. expert, but I do understand there’s a lot of things that can be done, a lot of forensic analysis and recouping of data.”