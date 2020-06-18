A judge denied a man’s motion for release from Stafford County Jail, though he has health conditions that put him at risk for grave illness.
Rafael Delacruz pleaded guilty in 2017 to distribution of a controlled substance, after he sold heroin and fentanyl to two police informants. He asked a judge to grant him compassionate release or home confinement, because he worried about COVID-19.
Delacruz has asthma and high blood pressure, conditions that put him at high risk for serious illness if he gets COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Delacruz’s conditions, plus the fact that two other inmates and one staff member Stafford Country Jail tested positive for the virus, did create “an extraordinary and compelling reason supporting Delacruz’s release,” wrote U.S District Judge Landya McCafferty.
But the judge wrote Delacruz would be a danger to the public if released, given two prior drug convictions and the fact that Delacruz owned a gun when he was arrested. Delacruz was not accused of any violent crimes, but McCafferty noted police arguments that Delacruz sold the drugs that resulted in two overdose deaths. She also noted that Delacruz’s plea agreement had already shaved years of his sentence.
She ruled Wednesday against Delacruz’s motion for release, and refused to recommend home confinement for Delacruz.