A federal court has ordered a Concord-based restaurant owner to pay $911,000 in back wages and damages to underpaid workers, officials announced this week.

In its judgment, entered on March 23, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire requires Gilberto Reyes, the owner and operator of El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Concord, and two Casa Tequila restaurants in Seabrook and Salem, Mass., to compensate the 99 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into their pay practices.