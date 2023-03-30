A federal court has ordered a Concord-based restaurant owner to pay $911,000 in back wages and damages to underpaid workers, officials announced this week.
In its judgment, entered on March 23, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire requires Gilberto Reyes, the owner and operator of El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Concord, and two Casa Tequila restaurants in Seabrook and Salem, Mass., to compensate the 99 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into their pay practices.
The judgment requires the employers to pay the affected employees $455,784 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages. They must also comply with federal minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements, and cooperate with the department’s investigations.
The court also forbid them from threatening or retaliating against employees who cooperate with investigations or otherwise exercise or assert their Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) rights.
“El Rodeo and Casa Tequila deprived nearly 100 workers of their rightful pay, making it that much harder for these workers to support themselves and provide for their families,” said Wage and Hour District Director Steven McKinney in a statement. “The more than $900,000 in wages and damages recovered following this investigation will go a long way towards making these workers whole after the losses they suffered.”
Specifically, division investigators found employers failed to:
• Pay certain employees for all hours worked and pay some employees at the federal minimum wage;
• Pay certain nonexempt employees such as cooks, dishwashers and bussers, overtime at one-and-one-half times their regular rates of pay for hours over 40 hours in a work week;
• Combine employees’ hours for overtime purposes when they worked in more than one job category and/or in more than one of the restaurants in the same workweek;
• Properly calculate tipped employees’ overtime rates based on their regular rates of pay, as opposed to their cash wage rates;
• Maintain complete and accurate records of hours worked by and payments made to employees.