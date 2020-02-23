Concord man arrested after homeowners report burglary in progress

DUNBARTON - A Concord man was arrested on burglary and other charges after being found inside a house by the homeowners, who called police and kept him there, police said.
Kerry Whittier was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled/narcotic drug and default or beach of bail conditions after his arrest Friday night, police said in a release.
Police responded to a home on Gile Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. Friday after the homeowners called to report a burglary in progress, saying an unknown individual had pulled a vehicle inside the garage to avoid detection and was still there, according to the release. The homeowners were able to prevent the man from leaving until police arrived, the release said.
Whittier, who police said was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, was taking to the Merrimack County House of Corrections and held on preventative detention pending his arraignment scheduled for Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court, according to the release.
At the time of his arrest, Whittier was out on bail for three separate criminal trespassing offenses and one default or breach of bail conditions offense in another jurisdiction, police said.