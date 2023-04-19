A Concord man has been charged with felony indecent exposure after witnesses -- including a city police officer -- said he exposed himself in the window of a Concord apartment on two separate occasions.
Authorities identified the man as Christopher Dastrup, 38, a registered sex offender.
Four years ago, Dastrup, who was then living in Maine, was convicted of exposing himself to two young girls at a Somersworth store, according to published reports.
On March 28, several witnesses reported that a man was exposing himself for an extended period of time from a Concord apartment window, while looking through binoculars toward downtown, according to a news release.
Four days later, an off-duty Concord police officer was downtown when he saw a man exposing himself in the window of an apartment, the release said.
Investigators determined the window was the same as in the earlier reports, and Dastrup was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of indecent exposure/lewdness.
Dastrup was convicted in 2019 of four charges of indecent exposure for exposing himself to two young girls at the Somersworth Walmart two years earlier.
Dastrup appealed that conviction to the state Supreme Court, but the court affirmed the lower court's decision.
Officials said Dastrup, who is being held at the state prison in Concord, refused the services of a bail commissioner. An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Steve Hemming at 603-225-8600, or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.