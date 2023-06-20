CONCORD — A Concord woman has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist in 2018, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Tenney Street and Parmenter Road about 10:51 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2018, found Patrick Bettens, 41, of Concord, suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. Bettens, a longtime state Department of Corrections employee, later died of those injuries.