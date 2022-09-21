A granite block gets lowered into place at Bridgit's Garden, a public garden at Livingston Park in Manchester, named for Brigit Feeney who was a victim and witness advocate for the state Department of Justice.
Construction has begun in Livingston Park for a public garden to memorialize Brigit Feeney, the victim-witness advocate who died in a motorcycle accident last year in Manchester.
The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing plans to spend more than $100,000 on the garden.
Brigit's Garden will feature places to sit, dozens of trees and shrubs, and thousands of perennials and bulbs. Planting will begin in the coming weeks, according to the foundation.
"We hope that the public and advocates and victims of crime will visit the garden and draw strength from Brigit’s example of courage and compassion," reads a statement issued by the foundation.
Feeney, 33, worked as a victim-witness advocate for the New Hampshire Department of Justice, a job that required her to shepherd victims impacted by serious crime through the criminal justice system. She was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on June 2021 on Wellington Road.
The garden will be on about a third of an acre at Livingston, a sprawling park in the North End of Manchester that includes Little League and soccer fields, a track, a pool and walking trails around Dorrs Pond.
“Brigit lived in Manchester and was a regular at Livingston Park. She spent time there with friends and walking her dog,” said board member Maureen Feeney, Brigit's mother. “We want the garden to bring people together to enjoy its beauty.”
In a statement, Mayor Joyce Craig praised Feeney's work on behalf of victims.
"This garden will serve as a fitting tribute to honor her life and legacy as well as provide a beautiful public space for the whole community to enjoy," Craig said.