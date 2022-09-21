Bridgit's Garden

A granite block gets lowered into place at Bridgit's Garden, a public garden at Livingston Park in Manchester, named for Brigit Feeney who was a victim and witness advocate for the state Department of Justice.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Construction has begun in Livingston Park for a public garden to memorialize Brigit Feeney, the victim-witness advocate who died in a motorcycle accident last year in Manchester.

The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing plans to spend more than $100,000 on the garden.