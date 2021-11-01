Consumers looking to recoup money from a defunct Concord law firm are being advised to file a claim in bankruptcy proceedings.
The alert was issued by the New Hampshire Banking Department on Monday.
The department had levied fees and penalties against Dargon Law Firm PLLC and its owner Daniel P. Dargon, now known as Drake David Dargon Sr.
The firm opened in late 2008 in Concord and offered mortgage modification services to clients without a license, in violation of New Hampshire law, according to a news release. A cease and desist order was issued in April 2010. Dargon was fined $129,500 and ordered to pay his former clients restitution totaling $147,196.99.
He later fled the state that year and has not paid the fines or restitution, according to the release.
Dargon recently filed for bankruptcy and the Banking Department ordered Dargon to list all consumers, who are owed restitution, as creditors in his pending bankruptcy proceeding.
Consumers are advised to reach out to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts to “assert their right as a creditor to receive restitution” from Dargon.
A ruling is not expected on this legal issue until spring 2022.
“With this alert, the department is attempting to notify all interested parties of this action so they may assert their interests in the bankruptcy proceeding and finally receive the restitution they are owed,” said New Hampshire Banking Department Commissioner Gerald H. Little, in a statement.