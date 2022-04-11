CONCORD -- A $500-a-day fine started accumulating on Monday against "River Dave" Lidstone, the 82-year-old hermit who has waged a protracted fight to stay on a homestead on land off the Merrimack River.
Two weeks ago, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman said the fine would start accumulating as of Monday. He set the fine after finding Lidstone in civil contempt for refusing to leave property and not showing up for a March 31 court hearing.
Lidstone has lived on the property on and off for about 27 years. A message left on his mobile phone was not returned.
Robert Albini, who lives in Canterbury and is a neighbor of Lidstone, said Lidstone is aware of the fine.
"That's terrible," he said about the fine. Albini said he is not at liberty to speak about Lidstone's whereabouts or his plans. Likewise, a filmmaker who is preparing a documentary on Lidstone avoided specifics.
"It's best if I don't say," said Rod Webber.
Last week, Lidstone picked up a check for more than $200,000 from a Concord bank, the proceeds from donations made on his behalf last summer when his plight made international news.
The money had ended up in a trust, but the trust dissolved this month as Lidstone battled with trustees over access to the funds.
A trust protects a person's fortune from debts and court judgments, but with the money now in hand, Lidstone will likely be forced to pay fines and other judgments authorized against him.
Trustees have been wary about disclosing the size of the trust. In previous articles, it's been described as more than $220,000 and shy of $250,000.
Lisa Snow Wade, the Concord lawyer who represents the landowner, did not return an email. Schulman awarded Wade, who charges $350 an hour, attorney fees associated with the March 31 court hearing regarding Lidstone.
She has said that the landowner, Leonard Giles of South Burlington, Vt., has spent more than $39,000 over several years trying to remove Lidstone from the property.
Schulman has ruled that the $500 daily contempt fine will will go to Giles.