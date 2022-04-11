CONCORD — A $500-a-day fine started accumulating on Monday against “River Dave” Lidstone, the 82-year-old hermit who has waged a protracted fight to stay on a homestead on land off the Merrimack River.
Two weeks ago, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman said the fine would start accumulating as of Monday. He set the fine after finding Lidstone in civil contempt for refusing to leave the property and not showing up for a March 31 court hearing.
Lidstone has lived on the property on and off for about 27 years. A message left on his mobile phone was not returned.
Robert Albini, who lives in Canterbury and is a neighbor of Lidstone, said Lidstone is aware of the fine.
“That’s terrible,” he said about the fine. Albini said he is not at liberty to speak about Lidstone’s whereabouts or his plans. Likewise, a filmmaker who is preparing a documentary on Lidstone avoided specifics.
“It’s best if I don’t say,” said Rod Webber.
Last week, Lidstone picked up a check for more than $200,000 from a Concord bank, the proceeds from donations made on his behalf last summer when his plight made international news.
The money had ended up in a trust, but the trust dissolved this month as Lidstone battled with trustees over access to the funds.
A trust protects a person’s fortune from debts and court judgments, but with the money now in hand, Lidstone will be more vulnerable to losing it.
Trustees have been wary about disclosing the size of the trust. In previous articles, it’s been described as more than $220,000 and shy of $250,000.
If Lidstone buys property with the money, a creditor could attach a lien to it, but the lien could only be collected once the property is sold, said Sarah Ambrogi, a long-term trust lawyer in Manchester.
If Lidstone deposited the money in a bank, it would be discovered during an asset search, she said.
“If he’s sitting on in in the form of a check, there’s not much they can do,” Ambrogi said. “With no real estate, it’s a little hard (to collect a judgment).”
Ambrogi said she hasn’t seen the documents that established the Lidstone trust, but it was probably an irrevocable trust, which would have protected Lidstone’s money from a judgment by creditors.
Things must have gotten heated for the trustees to dissolve the trust, she said.
“It’s a really bad idea, and it’s unfortunate,” Ambrogi said.
Lisa Snow Wade, the Concord lawyer who represents the landowner, did not return an email. Schulman awarded Wade, who charges $350 an hour, attorney fees associated with the March 31 court hearing regarding Lidstone.
She has said that the landowner, Leonard Giles of South Burlington, Vt., has spent more than $39,000 over several years trying to remove Lidstone from the property. The judge refused Wade’s request for a judgment regarding the $39,000.
Schulman has ruled that the $500 daily contempt fine will go to Giles.