Contoocook Regional School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders announced Tuesday the district settled the lawsuit it brought against Monadnock Tent & Event over unusable tents meant for outdoor classes.
“I have been in the tent business for 23 years,” said John Hopkins, owner of Monadnock Tent and Event in a statement that is part of the legal settlement. “I never expected that my tents would be denied building permits for use by the district.”
Hopkins is paying the district $75,000 as part of the settlement. ConVal is returning the tents to Hopkins.
ConVal initially sought $200,000 from the Greenfield tent vendor after the large tents he supplied strictly failed to meet safety code standards. The district wanted to use the tent for outdoor classes in order to adhere COVID-19 safety practices.
Tents with an area of more than 400-square feet on public land require safety inspections and permits, according to the lawsuit. Hopkins never provided the necessary paperwork for all but two of the tents, and that some of the tents he did set up could not pass a safety inspection, according to the lawsuit.