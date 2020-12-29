The New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed the conviction of former Portsmouth Police Commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh, who was sentenced to at least four months in jail for her role in a shooting incident involving a 16-year-old boy who mistakenly entered her home two years ago.
The court reversed the conviction because the trial court failed to give the jury self-defense instruction, according to the opinion issued Tuesday. The judges remanded the case back to Superior Court for a new trial.
Cavanaugh was sentenced last year after a Rockingham County jury convicted her on charges of being an accomplice to felony attempted first-degree assault and accomplice to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 18, 2018, when Cavanaugh was awakened around 3 a.m. at 140 Summer St. in Portsmouth by the teenager, who had entered the home through an unlocked door thinking there was a party there. The victim had been invited to a party by Cavanaugh’s daughter and thought it was at her Summer Street home, according to the opinion.
According to the opinion, Cavanaugh woke up her boyfriend, Mark Gray, after hearing a creaky stair and told him to grab his gun, thinking the teen was an intruder. They followed the teen out to a truck he had parked across the street.
“She crossed the street and stood approximately one foot away from the front of the truck so that she could see its license plate number,” the opinion reads. “As he prepared to drive away, the victim heard the defendant yell, ‘shoot, shoot’ or ‘shoot him, shoot him.’ He then heard a very loud noise and saw a puff of smoke. Realizing that someone was shooting at him, the victim put the truck into reverse, striking the telephone pole.”
The truck was damaged with three different bullets.
Gray was acquitted after a four-day trial in January on charges of felony attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
A trial court must grant a defendant’s requested jury instruction “on a specific defense if there is ‘some evidence’ to support a rational finding in favor of it,” according to the opinion.
The state’s Attorney General’s Office argued that Cavanaugh waived her right to jury instruction.
Cavanaugh thought the teenager was going to run her over after backing into the utility pole, which the court considered in its ruling.
“Although we have concluded that the evidence was sufficient to sustain the defendant’s convictions, we reverse because the trial court erred by failing to give the jury a self-defense instruction and remand for a new trial,” the opinion reads.
The Attorney General’s Office did not return a request for comment Tuesday morning.