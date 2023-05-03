Langton testifies
Manchester police detective Brendan Langton composes himself Wednesday while testifying in the Akwasi Owusu trial.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The most seriously injured of three Manchester police officers wrestled with his emotions Wednesday as he testified in the trial of the man accused of stabbing the three during a domestic disturbance in 2020.

Officer Brendan Langton paused at times, took deep breaths and fought back emotion as he described the encounter with Akwasi Owusu, who was then 18, in an Elmwood Gardens apartment.

Langton shows wound area
Manchester police detective Brendan Langton shows a jury where he was stabbed on his body in February 2020.
Owusu courtroom
Lawyers view on Wednesday the body cam footage taken during the 2020 arrest of Akwasi Owusu, who is seated at the far left. Seated at the prosecution table is Hillsborough County prosecutor Mark Ryder with colleague Jonathan Raiche beside him standing and public defender Tom {span}Stonitsch behind him.{/span}