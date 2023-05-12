US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-AT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, walks by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens before Willis speaks during an event about "Court Watch" at Atlanta City Hall on May 2, 2023, in Atlanta. 

 Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — Legal experts are divided over whether former President Donald Trump gave Fulton County prosecutors additional ammunition when he used a nationally televised town hall to double down on an infamous conversation with Georgia’s secretary of state that is a centerpiece of an ongoing criminal probe.

During the Wednesday event hosted by CNN, Trump again defended what he called a “perfect phone call” with Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021. During the hourlong conversation, audio of which was quickly leaked to the press, the then-president asked the fellow Republican to “find” nearly 12,000 votes, enough to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.