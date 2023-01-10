BOSTON — A federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared open to siding with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his latest bid to reverse his death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 260 others.

Tsarnaev’s defense lawyer told the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that two jurors had lied about whether they discussed the case on social media before being seated for his 2015 trial, an argument the U.S. Supreme Court did not address when it reinstated Tsarnaev’s death sentence last year.