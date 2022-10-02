On Thursday, a Hampshire Superior Court Judge denied the city of Greenfield and the city’s police chief’s motion for a new trial after a jury found both parties guilty of discriminating against the police department’s sole Black officer during a round of promotions in 2014.

Patrick Buchanan, former Greenfield police officer, sued the Greenfield Police Department and Police Chief Robert Haigh for denying him a promotion in 2014 when the police chief chose to promote multiple officers with documented misbehavior over Buchanan.