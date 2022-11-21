LACONIA – A Queen City man who allegedly told his mental health case worker in Laconia that he was going to commit a “mass shooting” at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester has been indicted on a charge of criminal threatening of a violent crime by the Belknap County Grand Jury.
The grand jury on Thursday issued an indictment against Christopher Stewart, 33, of 69 Brook St., #5.
According to the indictment, Stewart on Sept. 7, “did threaten to commit a crime of violence, to wit, threatened to commit a mass shooting” at UNH-Manchester.
Stewart, the indictment said, “acted with a purpose to cause evacuation of a building or place of assembly, or to otherwise cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of causing fear, terror or inconvenience.”
The charge is a Class B felony, which upon conviction is punishable by a term of between 3 1/2 and 7 years in prison.
Court documents said that around 11:56 a.m. on Sept. 7, Stewart called Lakes Region Mental Health in Laconia, where he is a patient, and “made reference to committing a mass shooting.”
His case worker later called Laconia Police and told an officer that Stewart allegedly told her that he had been “kicked out of his college class and was going back to class tonight at 1800 hrs. (6 p.m.) and he could not be stopped.”
The case worker said Stewart allegedly said that “the only way to get his point across was to do a mass shooting.”
The case worker told Laconia Police that she also received a text from Stewart stating “it was the right thing to do even if it means going to jail.”
Due to the above statements, court documents said an involuntary emergency admission (IEA) was drafted for Stewart, who was taken into custody for the IEA at his apartment by Manchester police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Stewart gave consent for a search of his apartment, the court documents said, and officers located “an AR-15 style rifle and two loaded magazines.” Officers also located in Stewart’s vehicle what was described as a “tactical belt” that contained binoculars and two, empty rifle magazines.
Court documents said Stewart was under a Dec. 27, 2021, bail order out of Laconia District Court for an unspecified charge that prohibited him from possessing “a firearm, destructive device, dangerous weapon or ammunition.”
Stewart is being held in preventative detention at the Belknap County Jail.