Unsealed court documents shed light for the first time on the reasons three former police officers want courts to remove their names from the "Laurie List" of police with credibility issues. 

Two former Weare officers want their names removed from the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule because they had been told they were not on the list, according to court documents. A former Manchester police detective wants to be removed from the list because he thinks the "insensitive" comments he made in text messages were not serious enough wrongdoing to land him on the list.  