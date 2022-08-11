Retired and part-time lawyers who represent poor criminal defendants could be eligible for reduced Bar Association fees and continuing education requirements under an order issued Thursday by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court announcement comes as more than 1,000 criminal cases are on hold. Defendants in the cases are told they have to wait until a lawyer can be found for them, according to the New Hampshire Judicial Council, which administers the system for defense for indigent clients.
Those include cases in Manchester, Concord, Dover and Keene.
Issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court order focuses on the limited active status, which is available to members of the New Hampshire Bar Association. Dues and fees for the limited active status, which amount to $235 a year, will fall to $25 if the lawyer takes criminal cases.
Mandatory continuing education requirements will be waived if the limited status lawyers take at least three cases a year involving indigent defendants.
“The Court hopes this order will encourage limited active status attorneys to take on these cases and provide a much-needed service to New Hampshire’s most vulnerable populations,” said Supreme Court Justice Patrick Donovan, who chaired a task force to address criminal defense issues.
The Supreme Court also waived continuing education requirements for limited active status lawyers who do pro bono civil work for 603 Legal Aid, NH Legal Assistance, and the Disability Rights Center.
In December 2021, the public defender started listing cases on hold because not enough lawyers were available to represent clients.
Currently, 925 cases are on hold waiting for public defenders, according to Sarah Blodgett, executive director of the Judicial Council. Another 135 are on a list waiting for a court-appointed lawyer.
Defendants are told to keep their court dates, and when they show up to court without a lawyer their cases are continued, Blodgett said.
“There is a critical need for defense attorneys,” she said.
The hold cases are prioritized, with jailed defendants, serious felonies and juvenile cases getting priority, Blodgett said. Public defenders have been able to find lawyers for all prioritized cases. But some defendants are in jail waiting for an appointed lawyer.
“It’s harder to find lawyers willing to take incarcerated clients,” Blodgett said.
She said the Supreme Court’s order will likely encourage retired public defenders and prosecutors to take the cases.
“They understand the importance of representation in these cases,” she said.
Meanwhile, a request is pending to increase the fees for the appointed counsel – from $60 to $100 an hour, depending on the charge level, to $90 to $125 an hour.
Meanwhile, state leaders have approved $4.75 million in additional funding for indigent defense. The money will be spent to hire experienced lawyers for the public defender program, give public defenders raises and pay for appointed attorneys.