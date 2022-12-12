Shogo Hanamura

SHOGO HANAMURA

A child abuse case in its fourth year inched toward a conclusion recently, when the girl’s mother pleaded guilty, avoided any jail time and agreed to testify about what role her husband played in the burn-related injuries to her 3-year-old girl.

The case has attracted attention because of the alleged abusers’ backgrounds, the interstate and international aspects of the case, an unrelated murder witnessed by the victim in the case, and a civil lawsuit filed against high-profile Boston hospitals and their physicians, who are likely prosecution witnesses.