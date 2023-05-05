A ruling by the state’s highest court protecting the rights of homeowners in Conway and North Conway to use their houses for short-term rentals may prompt the Legislature to work on statewide regulations, the winning lawyer said Friday.
“I’m cautiously optimistic it will provide some encouragement for the Legislature to take on the issue and try to solve it,” said Manchester attorney Matt Johnson, who argued the case for Scott Kudrick, who rents several Conway properties on a short-term basis.
Johnson worked with the New Hampshire Realtors last year to help craft legislation in an effort to set some minimal standards for short-term rentals, but the bill failed to pass the House.
The state Supreme Court, in an opinion released Tuesday, ruled that people owning homes in Conway’s residential zoning areas can continue to rent their properties.
The ruling could affect around 500 homes in Conway and the village of North Conway, according to David Cavanaugh, president of the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals.
“Our association in the Mount Washington Valley would prefer statewide legislation,” said Cavanaugh, who applauded the decision.
Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli couldn’t be reached for comment.
In 2019, the state Supreme Court ruled against short-term rentals and in favor of the city of Portsmouth based on what constituted a transient use.
In the Conway decision, the court ruled that the community’s zoning ordinance definition of “residential/dwelling unit” didn’t expressly exclude transient occupancies or impose any durational requirement. The justices, they wrote in the Conway decision, “decline to contemplate any policy considerations regarding the effect of STRs on the community when our task is to interpret the plain language of the town’s ordinance.
“It is the role of the legislature and municipal authorities, not the courts, to consider any policy concerns related to STRs,” read the 11-page decision. “Currently, many municipal ordinances do not clearly address STRs, and, as the trial court recognized, until they do, we ‘will make decisions based on the language of the ordinances in effect, even if the results vary from one municipality to the next.’”
In a dissent, Associate Justice James Bassett disagreed with the majority opinion.
“The phrase, ‘living as a household,’ properly construed, incorporates both a relational and durational dimension that the court fails to recognize,” wrote Bassett. “Accordingly, I conclude that the zoning ordinance does not permit non-owner-occupied STRs in residential districts.”
Writing separately, Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi challenged parts of the dissent. “Lastly, the dissent disregards that this community exists in the heart of an area long used by vacationers, and has not amended its ordinance to clearly address STRs,” they wrote.
“Thus, the dissent’s skepticism that the ‘Conway voters’ in 1980 would have intended that the ordinance permit STR uses in residential zones is belied by the area’s 40-year history and the record in this case,” the pair said.
Kudrick bought three properties in 2014 and 2018 and used them as short-term rentals without interference until the recent enforcement action.
“On this record, it is evident that the voters of the town were satisfied with their right to use their properties as vacation rentals,” the pair wrote.