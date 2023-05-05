A ruling by the state’s highest court protecting the rights of homeowners in Conway and North Conway to use their houses for short-term rentals may prompt the Legislature to work on statewide regulations, the winning lawyer said Friday.

“I’m cautiously optimistic it will provide some encouragement for the Legislature to take on the issue and try to solve it,” said Manchester attorney Matt Johnson, who argued the case for Scott Kudrick, who rents several Conway properties on a short-term basis.