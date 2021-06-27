Developer Robert Peterson of PPI Enterprises LLC technically won his New Hampshire Supreme Court appeal in a decision handed down last week, which determined the Windham Planning Board improperly relied upon a town zoning ordinance to reject his proposed storage facility.
But he’s not entirely happy about it.
“I’m a little (upset) that I have to go back in front of the Windham Planning Board. We were trying to avoid it,” Peterson said.
Peterson had hoped to obtain site plan approval from the courts without any further proceedings.
PPI Enterprises is proposing to build a 93,000-square-foot, three-story self storage facility at 14 Ledge Road. Peterson filed two appeals in 2019, one to superior court, and another to the ZBA, claiming the building would have a market value of about $2 million.
The ZBA ruled the Planning Board inappropriately cited Section 100 of the town’s zoning ordinance to support its decision to deny the site plan in 2019.
The Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Superior Court to send the project back to the planning board, which had previously denied the project, saying it was inconsistent with Windham’s zoning ordinance because of blasting that would need to take place to develop the site.
PPI argued that the “site plan application met or exceeded the site plan regulations and should be approved without further proceedings,” according to court documents.
The lower court agreed with the town that the process would not have to start over because the public hearing had already closed. The planning board would resume its deliberations and issue a decision.
PPI believes the application outside the zoning issue “otherwise satisfied the criteria for site plan review.” The company appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court affirmed the lower court’s ruling because the planning board is the only authority to approve or disapprove a site plan.
Peterson argued the ZBA did not have the authority to remand the case to the Planning Board, but the court said that question was moot.
“Essentially the board has yet to rule on the merits of the site plan application,” Town Counsel Bernie H. Campbell said Thursday.
Campbell said the next steps have not yet been scheduled. Rex Norman, the town’s Community Development Director, was on vacation last week and could not be reached for comment. The town has also not yet hired a new planning director since former planner Dick Gregory quit in December.
If the board again votes to deny the site plan, Peterson can appeal that decision to Rockingham County Superior Court.
The Planning Board in 2019 echoed the concerns of many members of the public opposed to the project that the construction would require blasting that might be disruptive or damaging to nearby neighborhoods.
A negative experience in 2006 reinforced their concerns, after blasting at that site by another developer caused broken wells and cracked home foundations.
But Peterson and his engineers argued that was an unfair comparison because the previous developers at that site hired a blasting company that did not follow best practices, often overloading charges.