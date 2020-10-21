CONCORD -- Victims who take the stand in New Hampshire jury trials now have the option of deciding whether their testimony will be live streamed on the internet, the court system announced Wednesday.
The announcement follows objections from prosecutors and a victim-rights organization who complained that livestreaming was discouraging crime victims, especially sexual assault and domestic assault victims, from testifying.
The New Hampshire Union Leader first reported their objections earlier this month.
"We have determined this revised policy would better ensure an appropriate balance between the defendant’s and public’s right to observe jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and victims’ rights to prevent their identity from being spread across the Internet," said Tina Nadeau, the chief justice of the Superior Courts, in a statement released Wednesday morning.
Live streaming of trails started in August, when the Superior Courts resumed jury trials after suspending them in March because of COVID-19.
The court system streamed trials through its website, granting viewers the feed after they clicked a button to pledge they would not record them.
But that did not sit well with some victims.
In Cheshire County, prosecutors dropped a strangulation case this summer when the victim, a Franklin Pierce University student, realized the case would be live streamed.
“I don’t believe the court needs to livestream to the world a New Hampshire trial to comply with the constitutional provision to have a public trial,” Cheshire County Attorney Chris McLaughlin said two weeks ago.
In her statement, Nadeau said the judicial branch continues to learn and revise its jury trial plan and will adapt to challenges associated with the pandemic.
If a victim opts out of live streamed testimony, court officials will reserve a number of spaces in the courtroom for public access, the statement reads.
The court system said it worked with prosecutors, defense lawyers and the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to revise the plans.
Nadeau said she appreciates the concerns raised by the coalition.