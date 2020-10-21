CONCORD — Victims who take the stand in New Hampshire jury trials now have the option of deciding whether their testimony will be livestreamed on the internet, the court system announced Wednesday.
The announcement follows objections from prosecutors and a victim rights organization, who complained that livestreaming was discouraging testimony by crime victims, especially sexual assault and domestic assault victims.
The New Hampshire Union Leader first reported their objections earlier this month.
“We have determined this revised policy would better ensure an appropriate balance between the defendant’s and public’s right to observe jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and victims’ rights to prevent their identity from being spread across the internet,” said Tina Nadeau, chief justice of the Superior Court, in a statement Wednesday morning.
An organization of defense attorneys objected to the change.
“Despite the presumption of innocence, the court’s policy gives the accuser the power to decide how and how much of a public trial a defendant can be afforded,” read a statement by Robin Melone, president of the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
That violates a defendant’s constitutional right to a public trial, her statement said. The organization said it will propose changes to the policy to make it consistent with federal and state case law.
The new policy is a key win for victim rights advocates.
Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said parents were forced to decide whether their children would have to testify in a livestreamed trial. With the change, that won’t be the case.
“Victims should never be forced to choose between justice and their right to privacy. We’re pleased that the courts changed course, and we look forward to future conversations about how best to uphold the privacy rights of victims in the legal process,” Schollett said.
Livestreaming of trials started in August, when the superior courts resumed jury trials after suspending them in March because of COVID-19.
The court system streamed trials through its website, granting viewers access to the feed after they clicked a button to pledge they would not record them.
That did not sit well with some victims.
In Cheshire County, prosecutors dropped a strangulation case this summer when the victim, a Franklin Pierce University student, refused to testify after realizing the case would be livestreamed.
“I don’t believe the court needs to livestream to the world a New Hampshire trial to comply with the constitutional provision to have a public trial,” Cheshire County Attorney Chris McLaughlin said two weeks ago.
In her statement, Nadeau said the judicial branch continues to revise its jury trial plan and will adapt to challenges associated with the pandemic.
If a victim opts out of livestreamed testimony, court officials will reserve a number of spaces in the courtroom for public access, the statement read.
The court system said it worked with prosecutors, defense lawyers and the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to revise the plans.
In their statement, the criminal defense lawyers said that after court officials promised them an opportunity to provide input, they learned of the new policy on Tuesday.
“COVID has caused an unprecedented pulling back of defendants’ rights. As we continue to rework how trials are held in these times, it is unacceptable to limit to this extent the ability of the public to see what is happening in the courtroom,” attorney Melone’s statement read.