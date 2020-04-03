MANCHESTER -- Two people associated with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office have developed COVID-19 symptoms, prompting a thorough effort to clean and disinfect the county courthouse, the court system said on Friday.
The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office was closed for the remainder of Thursday after the court system was informed of the condition.
The office was cleaned on Thursday, and the cleaning company disinfected the common areas of the Hillsborough County Superior Court, which is located on Chestnut Street, on Friday.
The court system described the two as “individuals who spent time within” the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office. In an email, the courts said they experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
In an email, County Attorney Michael Conlon said two of his employees are self-quarantining at the direction of their doctor. Neither is a prosecutor. He said no one in his office has tested positive.
“The health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance. The county attorney's office continues to operate while following (Centers for Disease Control) and (Department of Health and Human Services) guidelines to minimize risk and respond appropriately to issues as they arise,” Conlon wrote in an email.
He said he has implemented telework to allow operational flexibility while managing COVID-19 risks.
In an email, the court system noted that Conlon’s operation is segregated from Superior Court functions, and the courthouse remains open for scheduled business and emergency filings.