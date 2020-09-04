The old Plaistow courthouse has been given a new lease on life after local officials decided to move some town offices into the building to create more space for social distancing at the Town Hall.
Now known as the Town Hall Annex, the former courthouse at 14 Elm St. has become the new home for the town’s recreation and building safety departments.
The building is owned by the town, which had leased it to the state to serve as the Plaistow District Court and later Plaistow Circuit Court for many years.
The courthouse closed in June after the state ended its lease with the town because of numerous deficiencies that court officials maintained made the building unsuitable for use as a courthouse. Following the closure, the state moved the court’s caseload to circuit courts in Brentwood and Salem.
Town Manager Mark Pearson suggested the idea of making use of the vacated building by relocating the recreation and building safety departments.
He said he presented a plan to selectmen in June when the Town Hall was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and building permits were being handled through communication by phone to the building safety department.
At the time, he said, the building inspector was assigned to come to work, but not to come into the building, and was sent off to perform daily inspections.
According to Pearson, the goal was to reduce the number of employees coming and going at the town hall.
The recreation department had a small office at the Town Hall and couldn’t perform some of its work because of similar restrictions.
“The plan in my mind was more of a permanent use of this space because it accomplishes multiple beneficial attributes for the staff, volunteer commissions and the public access. First of all, the Building Safety (Department) was located on the third floor of Town Hall and people pre-COVID-19 had to use the elevator to the third floor and parking at Town Hall for the contractors was cumbersome. When COVID-19 restrictions closed the Town Hall, access to Building Safety Inspections became more remote and distant. The same was true for Recreation that was located on the second floor of Town Hall and parking was also an issue,” he said.
The building underwent some minor renovations and maintenance coordinated mainly by Assistant Town Manager Greg Colby.
Pearson said the Town Hall Annex also provides ground floor access, has handicapped access capabilities and an off-street parking lot. It also offers a conference room and the ability for the Recreation Commission and seniors to meet in the recreation space, he said, adding that when there are programs for recreation, parents have easy access to the department.
“This COVID issue is more than likely not going to go away anytime soon. That allowed us to better socially distance at the town hall so we can spread out our departments. It was a really brilliant use of town property,” said Francine Hart, who chairs the board of selectmen.
Officials had discussed the idea of selling the building after the courthouse closed, but Hart said they decided that it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the town in the long term.