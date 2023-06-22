Terese Batarache
Terese Grinnell (now Bastarache) speaks to a crowd gathered on Nov. 19, 2021, on the steps of Concord District Court, where she and the other protesters were arraigned. She faces trial on disorderly conduct charges on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Gov. Chris Sununu has been subpoenaed to testify in next week's Concord District Court trial of a vaccine-mandate opponent charged with disrupting a contentious Executive Council meeting in 2021.

Terese Bastarache, the defendant in the case, issued the subpoena for Sununu, who was in charge of the Oct. 13, 2021 meeting, at which nine protesters were arrested. Bastarache, who went by the last name of Grinnell at the time of the arrest, said her lawyer wants to question Sununu under oath, because the charging documents say he directed her arrest.