Montgomery and Smith
Buy Now

Adam Montgomery peers at his defense attorney, Caroline Smith, during a hearing Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The credibility of prosecution witnesses will be a key issue when the weapons-crimes trial of Adam Montgomery opens next week in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

The witnesses include a drug-dependent woman whose own husband thinks she was responsible for the theft of his guns; her alleged drug dealer, who supposedly traded drugs for three guns; friends of the two; and Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla.