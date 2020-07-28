CONCORD -- A federal judge has rejected pretrial release for Keene resident Christopher Cantwell, the "crying Nazi" accused of making threats to a member of an online group that espouses racism and violence.
That means Cantwell will have to remain at the Strafford County jail until his trial in U.S. District Court, which is scheduled for Sept. 15.
In an order dated July 22, District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro noted several reasons for keeping Cantwell in jail before trial. They include Cantwell's attendance and arrest at the Unite the Right rally in Charleston, Va., in 2017, where he was charged with two misdemeanors.
Following the rally, Cantwell became famous as the crying Nazi when a video emerged of him crying.