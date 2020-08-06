A convicted bigamist from Maine who was dubbed the “Cupid of Chaos” after he married unsuspecting women in four states will be spending additional time behind bars here in New Hampshire.
Michael Middleton, 45, married Alicia Grant, of Exeter, in 2013. He was already married to Katherine Lashley from Georgia and Kassandra Shipley from Alabama.
Court records show Middleton married Lashley in 2006 and Shipley in 2011.
Prosecutors say Middleton also married a Kentucky woman named Ashley Middleton in 2016.
Middleton was indicted on the New Hampshire bigamy charge by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court on Jan. 18, 2019, and was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio, on Feb. 8, 2019, after he failed to show up for his arraignment on the charge.
Middleton spent 29 days in jail before his sentencing hearing in Dover last year, where he received a 12-month suspended sentence and was put on probation for two years. He told reporters at that time he hoped to move forward with his life, but then he disappeared.
A probation officer reported Middleton missing last May, after he told authorities he was living in a transitional housing unit but thinking about moving into a Portsmouth shelter.
Middleton never showed up at the shelter and his phone was disconnected.
Assistant County Attorney Patrick Conroy said on Thursday that law enforcement in the state of Maine eventually apprehended Middleton on a probation violation related to a separate offense and he served his time there before being sent back to New Hampshire.
Middleton pled true to a violation of probation on Thursday morning at Strafford County Superior Court and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for time served.
Middleton has been at the county jail for over two months. His bail hearing was held May 27, Conroy said.
Conroy said this sends a clear message to the greater community.
“When the court sentences you to probation, it’s something that needs to be complied with,” Conroy said.