FILE PHOTO: People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. 

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

 CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state, local and tribal government lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid painkillers.

CVS said Wednesday it had agreed to pay about $5 billion over 10 years, and Walgreens disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had agreed to pay about $5.7 billion over 15 years. Neither company admitted wrongdoing. Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion, mostly up front, according to two people familiar with the matter.