Ghost guns recovered by D.C. police are on display during a 2020 news conference held by Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, who announced new legislation, later signed into law, to ban the import of gun kits and parts.  

 Astrid Riecken/Washington Pos

WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia has won a permanent injunction, and a $4 million judgment, against one of the largest manufacturers of unserialized "ghost gun" parts, after a judge ruled that the company falsely informed consumers for years that buying the pieces to make such guns was legal in the city.

The ruling was issued Wednesday against Nevada-based Polymer80, which sells the lower frames and receivers that can be used to make a pistol or a rifle, including the parts used to make an AR-15 assault-style rifle. Weapons constructed with such parts are called ghost guns because they don't contain serial numbers, and so can't be traced to an original manufacturer or seller.