A Manchester father whose children lived in what police described as a "hellhole" has had his 15-year prison sentence cut nearly in half thanks to an error.

James Grenier, 32, had his minimum sentence reduced to eight years last week by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer. The judge's ruling ends a process that started in 2019, two years after his sentencing, when Grenier filed papers showing he was not informed that his conviction placed him on the public child-abuse registry, which is usually reserved for perpetrators of child-sex crimes.