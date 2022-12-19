Dan O’Brien Kia agreed to a $1.25 million settlement with the Attorney General’s Office to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices in selling cars at its Concord dealership.

An investigation by the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau found DMO Auto Acquisitions LLC (Dan O’Brien Kia) employees deceived customers into buying vehicles they could not afford, inflated consumer incomes on loan applications and forged the signature of a customer on loan paperwork, according to a news release.