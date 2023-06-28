Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment hearing for the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide over an incident where he placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train in May.
The Wednesday arraignment was a procedural step after the 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran was indicted by a grand jury two weeks ago in the death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless Black man, in a minutes-long incident caught on film. Penny was previously arraigned last month on a second-degree manslaughter charge after New York's chief medical examiner ruled that Neely's death was a homicide.
Penny was shown entering New York Supreme Court in Manhattan just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. After he pleaded not guilty, Penny was released on $100,000 bail.
His next court appearance is now scheduled for Oct. 25. If convicted on the second-degree manslaughter charge, Penny faces five to 15 years in prison. He could face up to four years in prison if he's convicted on the criminally negligent homicide charge.
"Daniel Penny stands indicted for Manslaughter after allegedly putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold for several minutes until and after he stopped moving," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a news release Wednesday. "I hope Mr. Neely's loved ones are on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss."
The indictment that was unsealed Wednesday stated that Penny placed Neely in a chokehold "for several minutes, including after Mr. Neely's body stopped moving."
The grand jury indictment was needed to move forward in a case that has gained national attention since the video of the fatal chokehold went viral, which led to calls for an arrest and charges against the veteran.
Penny, who is White, was initially arrested and released without charges, which led to protests and outrage from public officials after the video spread online. According to police, witnesses described Neely as acting in a "hostile and erratic manner."
Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, Penny's attorneys, have maintained in statements to The Washington Post that while their client was "saddened at the loss of human life," Penny "saw a genuine threat and took action to protect the lives of others." Penny's attorneys have argued for more than a month that he acted in self-defense. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Kenniff said he was confident Penny would be acquitted.
"We are a long way off from trial, but all the evidence we've seen is that our client acted under the law," Kenniff said.
Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, attorneys for Neely's family, said in a previous statement to The Post that the grand jury indictment was the "right result for the wrong (Penny) committed" and that "Daniel Penny did not have the right to be the judge, jury and executioner." On Wednesday, Mills said they were hopeful that the second arraignment was the next step toward justice for Neely.
"Daniel Penny did not have the courage to look Mr. Jordan's father in the eye," Mills said.
Penny has been denounced by Democrats and activists as a vigilante, but has found a groundswell of financial and online support from conservatives.
High-profile Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 presidential candidate, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have hailed him a "hero" and "good Samaritan."
A legal-defense fund set up by Penny's attorneys has raised nearly $3 million as of Wednesday morning. Most of the money has come from anonymous donors thanking Penny for what he did and agreeing with his lawyers' statement that Penny never intended to harm Neely.
Edwards acknowledged Penny's legal-defense fund on Wednesday, saying the indictment signaled that not even millions of dollars fundraised by the veteran's defense team can "make justice look the other way."
An indictment through the grand jury process can take time, and its speed is often at odds with the availability of witnesses, court schedules, the collection of evidence and other logistical factors. A little more than a month passed between Penny turning himself in May 12 and a grand jury indicting him June 14.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, who has made subway safety a focus during his administration, has reiterated in recent weeks that he has "the utmost faith in the judicial process" in Penny's case.
"Now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny," Adams said in a statement this month.