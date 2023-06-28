Hearing for the death of Jordan Neely in New York City

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment hearing for the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide over an incident where he placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train in May.

The Wednesday arraignment was a procedural step after the 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran was indicted by a grand jury two weeks ago in the death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless Black man, in a minutes-long incident caught on film. Penny was previously arraigned last month on a second-degree manslaughter charge after New York's chief medical examiner ruled that Neely's death was a homicide.