After a complex legal battle, Dartmouth College will be allowed to redirect funds left by a deceased graduate expressly for the maintenance of a college golf course to other golf-related uses, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The decision favoring Dartmouth over the specifications of a 1999 will and a 2005 statement of understanding was met with disbelief Friday by the family of Robert Keeler, officers of the Robert T. Keeler Foundation and their lawyer.