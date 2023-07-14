After a complex legal battle, Dartmouth College will be allowed to redirect funds left by a deceased graduate expressly for the maintenance of a college golf course to other golf-related uses, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The decision favoring Dartmouth over the specifications of a 1999 will and a 2005 statement of understanding was met with disbelief Friday by the family of Robert Keeler, officers of the Robert T. Keeler Foundation and their lawyer.
“We’re beyond disappointed and stunned,” said John Laboe, an estate and probate attorney at Laboe & Tasker in Concord. “This does not bode well for the future of charitable giving in New Hampshire. This is a case we believed in passionately. Even if we lose in the court of law, we hope to win in the court of public opinion.”
"We are gratified that the New Hampshire Supreme Court has affirmed the Probate Court's ruling in Dartmouth's favor," Dartmouth College said in an emailed statement.
Robert Holmes of McLane Middleton, the attorney representing Dartmouth, declined to comment.
Laboe said the Keeler Foundation and Keeler estate’s next step may be to sue for breach of contract.
The state Supreme Court’s ruling, Laboe believes, may have far-reaching consequences for donations to colleges, which are often made with restrictions that donors expect will be honored.
“The uprising of the alumni in favor of our position has been remarkable,” Laboe said. “There has been open condemnation by alumni of what college leadership is doing. These are well-heeled, strong financial contributors who are extremely upset and believe it’s wrong on many levels.”
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, representing the public in court, said in an emailed statement, “The Supreme Court reaffirmed the important role that the Attorney General, Director of Charitable Trusts plays in enforcing the terms of charitable gifts. Our office takes this unique responsibility seriously, ensuring that trustees of charitable trusts honor donor intent and change the terms of gifts only when authorized by law.”
The AG’s office maintains that existing laws — including one authored after the will was made and and after Keeler died in 2002 — enable Dartmouth College to use the funds for golf-related expenses for the college’s golf teams, including golf practice areas, because they are in line with Keeler’s general intent.
Organizations can repurpose gifts in this way when their original purpose becomes impossible, impracticable, or illegal, according to laws cited in court documents.
Laboe and his clients say the unused funds which have more than doubled, to $3.8 million from the original $1.8 million, should be returned to Keeler’s estate to be reallocated to the Robert T. Keeler Foundation’s mission.
The Keeler Foundation helps children in poverty, by funding programs for mental health, housing security and early education in states such as New Mexico, Connecticut, New York.
The Dartmouth-owned golf course named in Keeler’s will was closed in 2020. Dartmouth is now considering constructing college buildings on the site, said Peter Mithoefer, the foundation’s president and executor of Keeler’s estate.
Dartmouth’s closing the golf course but keeping the donated money for maintenance has sparked outrage in the alumni community, he said.
”I have heard from a number of alumni,” Mithoefer said. “Everyone is upset about the destruction of the golf course and the duplicity of Dartmouth saying they couldn’t afford to keep it open ( a cost of $200,000 to $300,000 each year) and are now building dormitories” there. “Alumni said Dartmouth has a lot of money. They don’t need to do this.”
Mithoefer said a group of alumni committed to providing $22 million to maintain and take over the golf course. “That was ignored by the previous (college) president.” A successor took over July 12.
Robert Keeler believed the golf course is important to Dartmouth and will attract alumni who will become college benefactors, said Mithoefer, who is Keeler’s stepson.
“I don’t think in his wildest dreams that he thought Dartmouth would ever close the Hanover Country Club. We didn’t even know the course had closed,” Mithoefer said. “They weren’t going to contact me at all.”
He said the court’s decision was disheartening — but not a complete surprise. “I kind of expected it, but kind of hoped that we’d be given standing (in court) and then have the case tried on its merits.”