Dartmouth College faces a lawsuit over the difference between the on-campus and online experience, after the college declined to refund any portion of tuition its students paid for the spring semester.
Attorneys for Orlando Alfred, father of a Dartmouth College undergraduate student, filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court. The complaint states the online classes provided by the college after its campus closed in March are “less-valuable online versions” of Dartmouth classes, “shoehorned into an online format” at the last minute.
Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said the university would only respond to the complaint in court filings.
Dartmouth wasn’t wrong to close, the complaint says, but students are not getting the experience they paid for. The lawsuit seeks money from Dartmouth to make up the difference. The suit is also asking a judge to certify a “class” of people who paid tuition to Dartmouth in the spring of 2020, but did not get the elite college’s experience.
After the campus closed in March, Dartmouth did not charge students room and board for the spring term, which began March 30. But students did not get any discounts on their tuition or fees.
Alfred paid $18,535 in tuition for his son to attend the 2020 spring term, the complaint states, and $19,265 for the summer term, which begins in late June and runs through Sept. 1. Alfred said he also paid more than $1,000 in fees.
“Dartmouth does not merely sell credit hours and diplomas as one would sell widgets,” the complaint states. “It sells an experience — one enriched both personally and academically through hands-on experiential learning, social interaction, and involvement with faculty and with other students.”
The lawsuit parallels a suit filed earlier this month against Southern New Hampshire University, which seeks the difference between on-campus and online tuition. Plaintiffs in that case noted the $10,000-per-semester difference between on-campus and online tuition for a SNHU undergraduate.
Unlike Southern New Hampshire University, Dartmouth did not offer any online-only degree programs before COVID-19.
The complaint noted Dartmouth does offer an online/on-campus hybrid program for its Master of Public Health, for which tuition is about half the cost of the fully on-campus program.
“Plaintiff and the Class have paid tuition for the full Dartmouth experience and yet they are receiving less,” the complaint states. “Rather than being provided the in-person instruction for which they paid, they have been thrown into haphazard virtual meetings with inadequate planning.”
The lawsuit is asking for a refund, for the difference between the value of on-campus and online classes.
The complaint stated that Dartmouth could receive as much as $3.5 million from the federal CARES Act relief bill. Lawrence said the college had received $1.7 million so far, and plans to give the money to students in need.
“We are currently working to identify a process to distribute the funds equitably,” Lawrence said. “If we decide to apply for the second half, we will use 100% of it for students and student needs as well.”