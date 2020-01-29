HANOVER — The Lebanon man charged with a drive-by shooting near the Dartmouth College campus is free on bail after closed-door meetings with the judge in the case uncovered the fact key witnesses may not testify, according to court records.
Gage Young, 23, had been held without bail since his November 2018 arrest and, according to Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod, issues with the state’s evidence could delay the trial even further.
“The defendant is presumed innocent of the crimes of which he stands charged,” MacLeod wrote in his bail order. “He has a constitutional right to bail and a speedy trial.”
According to MacLeod’s order, part of the delay involves witnesses in the case. MacLeod has sealed much of the evidence presented to him by Young’s attorney, Richard Guerriero, concerning the argument for bail.
“While the state has sufficient evidence to proceed to trial relative to all pending charges, certain witnesses whose anticipated testimony the court weighed when considering bail previously are either no longer available to the State, or may not be going forward,” MacLeod wrote.
MacLeod ordered Young released last week, and Young was then brought to the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene on Thursday where he is charged in connection with an armed robbery. Judge David Ruoff stayed the Keene case, allowing Young to be free while the cases are pending, according to court records. The stay in Keene will remain in effect until the shooting case is resolved, according to Ruoff’s order
According to court records, on the night of Nov. 2, 2018, Young was a passenger in his Ford Fusion sedan which was being driven by Hector Correa, a 17-year-old, from Lebanon. Young reportedly pointed a handgun at a group of people walking in downtown Hanover and fired a single round that struck Thomas Elliott, according to court records.
Elliott survived the shooting.
Correa told investigators that before the shooting he called Young to pick him up to obtain alcohol because he was upset about something that happened earlier to an acquaintance in Connecticut, court records state.
After getting the alcohol at in West Lebanon, Correa drove Young’s car into Hanover and Young, apparently to scare a group of pedestrians he did not know, fired his gun, striking Elliott, court records state.
Correa crashed the car into an embankment during a police chase while Young threw the gun away, according to police.