From the blood collected at the scene of the murder at Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge to fingerprints and the autopsy report, prosecutors resumed their murder case against Armando Barron on Monday with a slew of forensic evidence.
Barron is on trial in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene for the September 2020 murder of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
State Medical Examiner Jennie Duval gave the bulk of the evidence Monday, presenting her report on the autopsy of Amerault’s body through a series of photographs of the body and severed head as well as diagrams she made of the wounds and X-rays taken of his body.
“The ultimate cause of death, the most immediate injury, was a gunshot wound to his head,” Duval said, though she testified that he had various wounds including deep cuts, scratches and bruises on his body when she examined it.
Though Amerault appeared to have been shot three times, she said, only one gunshot wound was fatal.
“It’s very likely he was unconscious at this point and would have died in minutes,” Duval said.
She also testified under cross-examination that the fatal shot could have been sustained hours after the first two gunshot wounds Amerault suffered.
When state firearms expert Jill Theriault took the stand she presented the jury with the Taurus Revolver owned by Barron, which prosecutors allege is the murder weapon. The revolver is unique in that it can shoot different caliber bullets, Theriault said.
She said she analyzed the bullets fired into Amerault as well as another handgun owned by Barron, a Walther 9 mm.
When Barron’s wife, Britany, testified during the trial last week, she said Armando Barron sat in the front seat of Amerault’s Subaru Impreza, parked in Annett Wayside State Park, and shot Amerault three times with the Taurus revolver, which she said Armando Barron had named “The Judge.”
However, under cross-examination on Monday Duval said that the fatal shot that killed Amerault was at close range and that distance is not likely. The likely first two shots, which went into his thigh and the other which appears to have gone through his arm and then into his head, were not at close range and could have been fired from that distance, Duval said.
In her testimony, Theriault said the non-fatal wounds were caused by bullets fired from Barron’s Taurus revolver. However, when it came to the fatal gunshot, Theriault said her findings were inconclusive.
“What happened with this particular bullet is that the way it is designed is that the copper coating that’s typically on a 9-millimeter bullet such as this was torn away when it was fired. So all of the information that I would normally need to look at it under the microscope was removed when it was fired,” Theriault said. “... In this case, my conclusion was that it was inconclusive as to whether or not it could have been fired from either of those two sub-caliber devices that were submitted in this case.”
She clarified that the fatal bullet could not have been fired from the Walther handgun.
Armando Barron, 31, is accused of luring Amerault from his home in Keene to the state park, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020, after finding Snapchat messages that his wife and Amerault had exchanged.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany Barron alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
Armando Barron is also accused of assaulting his wife and ordering her to kill Amerault.
Britany Barron told police her husband ordered her to kill Amerault and had her stand on his neck and slash his wrists. When he ordered her to shoot him she would not, she told police.
She also confessed to helping to dispose of the body out of fear, she told police. She later pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault’s head from the corpse.
Prosecutors are expected to continue their case against Barron on Tuesday.