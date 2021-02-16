A $250 million defamation lawsuit brought by Nikolas Gascard and his mother, former Franklin Pierce University art teacher Lorettann Gascard, has been dismissed.
The Gascards had been found liable in federal court for selling forged art work to Andrew Hall, and were ordered to pay him $465,000 after a 2018 jury trial.
However, the mother and son filed a lawsuit in Cheshire County Superior Court against Hall and several news outlets claiming they were portrayed as criminals in a conspiracy between Hall and the media.
The case was moved to Sullivan County Superior Court, where Judge Brian Tucker ruled this week.
The lawsuit alleged that The Keene Sentinel, New Hampshire Public Radio, Concord Monitor, and Monadnock Ledger-Transcript defamed them by reporting on the case incorrectly, mostly by quoting Hall The Gascards said the hedge fund manager and art collector had used the media in an effort to get the Gascards’ to settle the case before trial.
In a 27-page ruling, Tucker found no evidence of defamation, conspiracy or collusion.
“Whatever Hall’s motives, the complaint does not suggest any media defendant shared his interest in a pretrial settlement or agreed with him that the case should be portrayed as criminal rather than civil,” Tucker wrote. “Reporting what Hall said about the case does not imply it resulted from an agreement with him, any more than reporting the Gascards’ denials of liability suggests an agreement with them."
Nikolas Gascard represented himself and his mother in court.
The Gascards declined to comment, but indicated they plan to continue pursuing their case.
“At this point we have to respectfully decline to comment as the litigation in this civil action is ongoing,” they said in an emailed statement.
Hall paid $30,000 to the Gascards’ for the painting “Welcome to It,” which was supposedly a work of 20th-century American painter Leon Golub. Hall eventually bought more than 20 forged paintings from the Gascards.