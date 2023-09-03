A default judgement against long-time oil dealer Frederick J. Fuller has been sustained in U.S. District Court.
In the United States v. Frederick J. Fuller, et al., federal authorities are seeking a balance due of $637,228.28 to cover $493,147.00 in unpaid tax, resulting from a lower court's default judgement against Fuller.
In sustaining the default judgement, Judge Landya McCafferty writes that "Fuller was personally served on August 18, 2022. Neither Fuller nor the Bow Sterling Place Realty Trust answered or otherwise responded to the complaint."
Rather, "on July 31 [2023] -- the last day to file an objection to the report and recommendation -- Fuller appeared in the case for the first time and filed a document pro se," according to her order.
In that pro se filing, Judge McCafferty notes, "Fuller writes that he 'apologize[s] for being so late in replying to your allegations regarding the trust. I have been dealing with health and financial issues.'”
"Fuller then goes on to discuss matters related to a bankruptcy for Fred Fuller Oil Company. In short, Fuller concludes that in fact the government 'owe[s] me far more than they claim I owe them.'"
McCafferty found that Fuller failed to show that had he acted in good faith "especially considering the long delay and his inadequate explanation for it."
"In particular, the court is troubled by the late timing of Fuller’s response in relation to when he knew about the suit," the judge writes. "At bottom, Fuller knew about 'the pending legal problem,' but seems to have 'hoped that it would all go away' as opposed to working to meet the government’s allegations in court."